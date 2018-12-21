Uncapped Dane Paterson added to Proteas squad as backup

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
Go

Uncapped Dane Paterson added to Proteas squad as backup

Proteas convener of selectors Linda Zondi has confirmed that uncapped Cape Cobras fast bowler Dane Paterson has been added to the Proteas Test squad as injury backup for Vernon Philander for the first Test against Pakistan.

Dane Paterson. Picture: Twitter/CobrasCricket
Dane Paterson. Picture: Twitter/CobrasCricket
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas convener of selectors Linda Zondi has confirmed that uncapped Cape Cobras fast bowler Dane Paterson has been added to the Proteas Test squad as injury backup for Vernon Philander for the first Test against Pakistan at Centurion on Boxing Day.

Philander has been ruled out of the first Test due to a broken thumb, with Knights paceman Duanne Olivier set to take his place in Centurion. As a result, Paterson will provide injury cover in the squad for the first Test.

Zondi says that Paterson’s inclusion in the Test squad is only for the first Test and Philander’s fitness will continue to be assessed for the second and third Tests in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

“Dane Paterson is in the squad as injury cover because Vernon Philander has been ruled out of the first Test. Duanne Olivier was the initial back up bowler, so he will play, and Paterson will provide backup. As far as Philander is concerned, his fitness will continue to be monitored for the second and third Tests.”

Paterson is no stranger to the Proteas setup as he has played three One-Day Internationals and eight T20 Internationals for the Proteas.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA