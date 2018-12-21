Uncapped Dane Paterson added to Proteas squad as backup

Proteas convener of selectors Linda Zondi has confirmed that uncapped Cape Cobras fast bowler Dane Paterson has been added to the Proteas Test squad as injury backup for Vernon Philander for the first Test against Pakistan.

Philander has been ruled out of the first Test due to a broken thumb, with Knights paceman Duanne Olivier set to take his place in Centurion. As a result, Paterson will provide injury cover in the squad for the first Test.

Zondi says that Paterson’s inclusion in the Test squad is only for the first Test and Philander’s fitness will continue to be assessed for the second and third Tests in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

“Dane Paterson is in the squad as injury cover because Vernon Philander has been ruled out of the first Test. Duanne Olivier was the initial back up bowler, so he will play, and Paterson will provide backup. As far as Philander is concerned, his fitness will continue to be monitored for the second and third Tests.”

Paterson is no stranger to the Proteas setup as he has played three One-Day Internationals and eight T20 Internationals for the Proteas.