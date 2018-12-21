-
Two-time escapee & convicted murderer handed two life sentences
Police say Mongezi Mcunukelwa was found guilty of killing two men outside a tavern in Katlehong in March 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted murderer Mongezi Mcunukelwa has been handed to two life sentences in jail.
This comes after he escaped from police custody while at the High Court in Johannesburg earlier this month; he was re-arrested days later.
Mcunukelwa and his accomplice were sentenced in the same court on Friday.
Police captain Mavela Masondo says stringent security was needed to ensure no mistakes after Mcunukelwa escaped from this very court on 5 December.
This wasn’t the first time Mcunukelwa made an escape.
In January, he and 10 other inmates escaped from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Center in Pretoria.
Masondo says Mcunukelwa was found guilty of killing two men outside a tavern in Katlehong in March 2017.
“Today he appeared on those two counts of murder, together with his co-accused, and they were both handed to two life sentences imprisonment.”
Masondo says extra security has been added at the courts to avoid more escapes
