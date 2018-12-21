Trump warns of 'very long' govt shutdown without wall funds
Donald Trump and congressional Democrats remain far apart as a midnight Friday deadline looms to approve funds to keep the US government up and running.
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Friday threatened a "very long" government shutdown if opposition Democrats refuse to approve funds for more border security and a wall on the US border with Mexico.
"Shutdown today if Democrats do not vote for Border Security!," Trump fumed, one of a string of tweets on the subject..."
The Democrats, whose votes we need in the Senate, will probably vote against Border Security and the Wall even though they know it is DESPERATELY NEEDED. If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time. People don’t want Open Borders and Crime!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018
Trump and congressional Democrats remain far apart as a midnight Friday deadline looms to approve funds to keep the US government up and running.
Without an agreement, key agencies will close and many workers will be furloughed right before Christmas without a paycheck.
Trump appeared to harden his demand for $5 billion in funding for the wall on the US-Mexico border, a pet project he has fought for since he began campaigning for president in 2015.
Even President Ronald Reagan tried for 8 years to build a Border Wall, or Fence, and was unable to do so. Others also have tried. We will get it done, one way or the other!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018
According to Trump, "The Democrats are trying to belittle the concept of a Wall, calling it old fashioned. The fact is there is nothing else's that will work, and that has been true for thousands of years..."
No matter what happens today in the Senate, Republican House Members should be very proud of themselves. They flew back to Washington from all parts of the World in order to vote for Border Security and the Wall. Not one Democrat voted yes, and we won big. I am very proud of you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018
Popular in World
-
Tristan-Lee Niemand: A cautionary tale for South African travellers
-
Army joins drone hunt after London airport shutdown
-
Trump to withdraw 'significant' troops from Afghanistan
-
UK minister raises possibility of fresh Brexit vote
-
Apple to pull some iPhones in Germany as Qualcomm extends global wins
-
Stockings & puddings as London Zoo animals get Christmas treats
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.