Trio allegedly linked to a human trafficking syndicate arrested in Springs

It is believed the men lured unsuspecting girls with offers of employment before forcing them into a life of drugs and prostitution.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities say three men have been arrested in Springs, in Johannesburg, on Friday after they were allegedly linked to a human trafficking syndicate.

It is believed the men lured unsuspecting girls with offers of employment before forcing them into a life of drugs and prostitution.

The trio, aged 24, 38 and 50, is expected to appear before the Springs Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of human trafficking.

Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu said: “The Hawks acted swiftly this morning when they were alerted with suspicious activities that were held in Springs and that’s when the operations started.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)