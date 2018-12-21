Trio allegedly linked to a human trafficking syndicate arrested in Springs
It is believed the men lured unsuspecting girls with offers of employment before forcing them into a life of drugs and prostitution.
JOHANNESBURG - Authorities say three men have been arrested in Springs, in Johannesburg, on Friday after they were allegedly linked to a human trafficking syndicate.
It is believed the men lured unsuspecting girls with offers of employment before forcing them into a life of drugs and prostitution.
The trio, aged 24, 38 and 50, is expected to appear before the Springs Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of human trafficking.
Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu said: “The Hawks acted swiftly this morning when they were alerted with suspicious activities that were held in Springs and that’s when the operations started.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Mbalula labels Mkhwebane's findings 'unsubstantiated & prejudicial'
-
Hail, strong winds set to pummel Gauteng
-
Edcon board approves proposed recapitalisation plan
-
Tooned in: EWN's top cartoons for 2018
-
[LISTEN] UCT's Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng raises R5m to pay off 100 students' debt
-
Tristan-Lee Niemand: A cautionary tale for South African travellers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.