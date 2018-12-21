Tooned in: EWN's top cartoons for 2018
Here's a roundup of the 10 most popular cartoons created by Eyewitness News' cartoonists at Africartoons.
JOHANNESBURG - The world through the eyes of cartoonists often looks much more interesting, funny and insightful.
They say the things most of us can't or are too cautious to and add some perspective even in the darkest times.
1) HOW DOES ZUMA SLEEP AT NIGHT?
2) RAMEO AND JULIUS
3) ZUMA'S FAREWELL COMMITTEE
4) MALEMA APPLIES THE PENCIL TEST
5) A STATE OF RESIGNATION
6) PASS OR FAIL?
7) DERAILING CORRUPTION
8) MESSI VS MARADONA
9) SWEARING IN CEREMONY
10) AUSSIES IN A STICKY SITUATION
