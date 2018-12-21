Teen shot dead in Atlantis

The shooting occurred in the Robinvale area on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - A teenager has been shot dead and two others have been wounded in a drive-by in Atlantis.

Officers responded to the scene after 9 pm and found the body of a 17-year-old boy.

The Police's Frederick Van Wyk said: “Four members found a body of a 17-year-old male fatality wounded and two other males, a 13-year-old and 16-year-old also injured. The injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)