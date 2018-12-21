Suspects in CT N1 highway shooting set to appear in court soon
A man was shot dead and two others were wounded along the Plattekloof off-ramp on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Swift action by the police’s Anti-Gang Unit has resulted in the arrests of eight suspects in connection with a suspected gang shooting that occurred along the N1 highway in Cape Town.
A man was shot dead and two others were wounded along the Plattekloof off-ramp on Wednesday.
It took the police’s Anti-Gang Unit less than 24 hours to nab the suspects behind the drive-by shooting that occurred in broad daylight.
Anthony Simons was gunned down in the attack.
Eight suspects, aged between 18 and 48 years old, were nabbed at an informal settlement near the airport in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says one of the suspects is a police official.
“Eight wanted suspects were arrested in an informal settlement along Klipfontein Road in Philippi in following what is believed to be a gang-related shooting. Police also seized a vehicle with spent cartridges.”
The group will appear in court soon.
Popular in Local
-
Sitole refusing to declassify files linked to corruption cases, Ipid reveals
-
Firefighters deployed to battle Paarl blaze
-
Hail, strong winds set to pummel Gauteng
-
SA motorists remain stubbornly disrespectful of road rules – Nzimande
-
Zim govt won’t smile on attempts to embarrass Mugabe family, says minister
-
[WATCH] #OparationVala: Inside Joburg Correctional Centre
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.