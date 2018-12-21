Popular Topics
Suspects in CT N1 highway shooting set to appear in court soon

A man was shot dead and two others were wounded along the Plattekloof off-ramp on Wednesday.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Swift action by the police’s Anti-Gang Unit has resulted in the arrests of eight suspects in connection with a suspected gang shooting that occurred along the N1 highway in Cape Town.

A man was shot dead and two others were wounded along the Plattekloof off-ramp on Wednesday.

It took the police’s Anti-Gang Unit less than 24 hours to nab the suspects behind the drive-by shooting that occurred in broad daylight.

Anthony Simons was gunned down in the attack.

Eight suspects, aged between 18 and 48 years old, were nabbed at an informal settlement near the airport in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says one of the suspects is a police official.

“Eight wanted suspects were arrested in an informal settlement along Klipfontein Road in Philippi in following what is believed to be a gang-related shooting. Police also seized a vehicle with spent cartridges.”

The group will appear in court soon.

