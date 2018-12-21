Striking City to City drivers to be paid back deducted monies

Bus drivers refused to report for work due to an unforeseen salary deduction on their Sunday overtime rates.

JOHANNESBURG - Prasa subsidiary, Autopax, says that drivers who went on strike on Thursday at Johannesburg and Pretoria stations will be paid back their monies which were deducted from their monthly salaries.

Autopax says its apologises to the thousands of commuters across the country who were left stranded when City to City drivers went on strike.

Autopax says it’s the rate of the overtime which needs to be discussed.

Speaking on behalf of Prasa and Autopax, Sipho Sithole says that alternative transport service arrangements could not be made due to the large numbers of people travelling during the festive season.

"Even if we had to offer them any transport solution, the only thing is that they did not sleep in any comfortable places and the group CEO spoke to them one by one and we apologise for the inconvenience."