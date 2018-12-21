Popular Topics
Sjava's 'Umqhele' comfortably sitting at the top of SA digital album charts

'Umqhele' is Sjava's follow up to his debut 'Isina Muva' and retains the mellow, punchy sound he first burst onto the scene with.

'Umqhele' by Sjava. Picture: Ambitiouz Entertainment.
'Umqhele' by Sjava. Picture: Ambitiouz Entertainment.
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African hip-hop artist and BET International Award winner Sjava's second album, Umqhele, is still sitting comfortably at the top of the local iTunes and Google Play album charts a week after its release.

Sjava, real name Jabulani Hadebe, has carved out a signature brand by singing exclusively in isiZulu and wearing traditional outfits to events and award ceremonies.

Umqhele is the celebrated artist's follow up to his debut Isina Muva and retains the mellow, punchy sound Sjava first burst onto the scene with.

The album features 18 tracks, with collaborations from various artists. It climbed to the number one spot on the day of release and has stayed there ever since.

Many have dubbed it the top album of the festive season.

The song Umama from Umqhele is at number 16 on the overall local iTunes songs chart.

