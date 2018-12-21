Sitole refusing to declassify files linked to corruption cases, Ipid reveals

Ipid is investigating Durban-based company I-View and several senior officials, including National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole, on tender fraud worth tens of millions of rands.

PRETORIA - It’s emerged in court papers that National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole is refusing to declassify documents needed in three serious corruption cases, contrary to the advice of the Inspector-General of Intelligence, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride makes the revelation in an answering affidavit and counter-application against Sitole and his two deputies, in an effort to compel them to release the evidence to investigators.

Sitole and his deputies brought an application to challenge an order that they hand over the evidence.

The watchdog body is investigating Durban-based company I-View and several senior officials, including Sitole, on tender fraud worth tens of millions of rands.

McBride says his office has been trying since February 2018 to have Sitole declassify documents which investigators consider evidence in three corruption cases.

McBride refers to a letter from the Inspector-General of Intelligence which states that the requested information does not have the potential to harm national security, as claimed by Sitole.

The Inspector-General says the documents do not relate to any intelligence operation, only procurement matters.

When Sitole ignored this advice, Ipid obtained a subpoena which is being opposed by police management.

McBride says the documents have been unlawfully and improperly classified to cover up suspected crimes.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)