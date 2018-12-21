Search for missing Delft child Linathi Titshala enters 5th day
CAPE TOWN - A Delft community is desperately searching for a nine-year-old child who has been missing for a fifth day on Friday.
Linathi Titshala went missing on Sunday.
She’s believed to have walked from her grandmother’s house to her mom’s home in Cork Tree Street when she went missing. The houses are in the same street and situated in close proximity.
“The search is ongoing, and we request the community to get involved in finding the child [Linathi], safely. Anyone with information about this missing nine-year-old child is requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Constable Nomabandla Kolweni of Delft Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit,” says Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk.
#MissingMinorsPinkLadies UPDATE Missing: Delft WC Fcs unit Linathi Titshala (aka) Nomnqindi 9 yrs 16 December 2018....Posted by Missing Minors The Pink Ladies Organization - Ngo 2007 on Tuesday, 18 December 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
