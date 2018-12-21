Rand edges higher against struggling dollar
The rand is on course for a 0.5% gain against the dollar this week as the US currency has been weighed down by a subdued outlook towards US interest rates and the economy.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand edged higher early on Friday as the dollar struggled near a one-month low, boosting emerging market currencies.
At 0605 GMT, the rand traded at R14.3325 versus the dollar, 0.4% stronger than its previous close.
Government bonds were flat, with the yield on the benchmark instrument maturing in 2026 at 8.97%.
The rand is on course for a 0.5% gain against the dollar this week as the US currency has been weighed down by a subdued outlook towards US interest rates and the economy.
That comes as a reprieve after a year in which the rand has lost more than 13% against the dollar.
It has been hurt by weaker-than-expected economic data in South Africa and contagion from emerging market shocks in Turkey and Argentina, among other factors.
Economists will scrutinise South Africa’s budget balance data when it is released later in the day.
Popular in Business
-
Reforms needed to deal with tax dodging multinationals in SA, say studies
-
Hlahla: 'New Denel CEO will help generate income, solve state capture issues'
-
Striking City to City drivers to be paid back deducted monies
-
CAA defends decision to ground CemAir operations
-
Apple risks iPhone ban in Germany after court case loss
-
Kganyago: 'It’s important to assess why SA isn’t growing at required pace'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.