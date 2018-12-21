Person shot dead in central Vienna, police say not terrorism-related
A manhunt was underway across the historic centre of the Austrian capital after the shooting in an alleyway that houses Figlmueller, a restaurant popular with tourists.
VIENNA - One person was killed and another injured in a shooting outside a popular schnitzel restaurant in central Vienna on Friday but police said the incident was not terrorism-related.
A manhunt was underway across the historic centre of the Austrian capital after the shooting in an alleyway that houses Figlmueller, a restaurant popular with tourists who flock to the city in the run-up to Christmas.
As helicopters hovered overhead, police moved to reassure the public. “We can rule out a terrorist background,” police spokesman Daniel Fuerst said. The police added on Twitter: “There is currently no danger for those not involved!”
The director of Figlmueller, Harald Prochazka, told daily Oesterreich’s online TV channel that three people involved in the shooting ate at the restaurant beforehand.
“Everything was in order. They also left the restaurant calmly together,” he said.
