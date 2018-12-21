Pakistan round off warm-up match with six-wicket victory
The tourists won by six-wickets late on day three, completing their preparations for the three-match Castle Lager Test series.
JOHANNESBURG - Half-centuries by Haris Sohail and Imam-ul-Haq added to three wickets from Mohammad Amir helped Pakistan complete a good all-round win on the final day of their three-day warm-up fixture against a South Africa Invitation XI in Benoni on Friday.
The tourists won by six-wickets late on day three, completing their preparations for the three-match Castle Lager Test series starting against the Standard Bank Proteas in Centurion next week.
Amir first bagged three for 35 in 12 overs as the hosts declared on 182 for seven at Willowmoore Park.
Neil Brand top-scored for the home side with 71 (145 balls, 6 fours, 1 six), while there were useful 30s from captain Marques Ackerman (32) and Onke Nyaku (37).
That enabled the South Africans to set a target of 195 in around 50 overs.
The Pakistanis were rarely troubled in their chase thanks to the anchoring innings played by Imam-ul-Haq. The opener made 66 (93 balls, 10 fours) as he shared in a first-wicket stand of 42 with Shan Masood, who made 24, before Fakhar Zaman followed soon after for 17; the men to strike being Thandolwethu Mnyaka (1/20) and Kyle Simmonds (2/79).
But Imam-ul-Haq added 96 with top-scorer Sohail for the third wicket, and even though he fell not long after, a brisk and unbeaten 73 (87 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes) by the latter helped the touring side reach their target in 40.2 overs.
Popular in Sport
-
Banned Steve Smith reveals details of ball-tampering debacle
-
Tooned in: EWN's top cartoons for 2018
-
Solskjaer says he would 'love' to be full-time Man Utd boss
-
Proteas face transformation target conundrum in first Pakistan Test
-
Uncapped Dane Paterson added to Proteas squad as backup
-
Tokyo keeps budget at $12.6 billion, more work needed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.