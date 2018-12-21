Pakistan round off warm-up match with six-wicket victory

The tourists won by six-wickets late on day three, completing their preparations for the three-match Castle Lager Test series.

JOHANNESBURG - Half-centuries by Haris Sohail and Imam-ul-Haq added to three wickets from Mohammad Amir helped Pakistan complete a good all-round win on the final day of their three-day warm-up fixture against a South Africa Invitation XI in Benoni on Friday.

The tourists won by six-wickets late on day three, completing their preparations for the three-match Castle Lager Test series starting against the Standard Bank Proteas in Centurion next week.

Amir first bagged three for 35 in 12 overs as the hosts declared on 182 for seven at Willowmoore Park.

Neil Brand top-scored for the home side with 71 (145 balls, 6 fours, 1 six), while there were useful 30s from captain Marques Ackerman (32) and Onke Nyaku (37).

That enabled the South Africans to set a target of 195 in around 50 overs.

The Pakistanis were rarely troubled in their chase thanks to the anchoring innings played by Imam-ul-Haq. The opener made 66 (93 balls, 10 fours) as he shared in a first-wicket stand of 42 with Shan Masood, who made 24, before Fakhar Zaman followed soon after for 17; the men to strike being Thandolwethu Mnyaka (1/20) and Kyle Simmonds (2/79).

But Imam-ul-Haq added 96 with top-scorer Sohail for the third wicket, and even though he fell not long after, a brisk and unbeaten 73 (87 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes) by the latter helped the touring side reach their target in 40.2 overs.