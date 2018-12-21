Paarl fire under control
Drakenstein Mayor Conrad Poole says firefighters are monitoring hotspots over an extensive part of plantation above Rhebokskloof.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters in the Cape Winelands have brought under control a serious blaze in the mountain range near Paarl.
It's unclear how the fire started but crews have been working on it overnight.
Drakenstein Mayor Conrad Poole says firefighters are monitoring hotspots over an extensive part of plantation above Rhebokskloof.
"There is no need to evacuate the area or homes following aggressive firefighting operations for a large part of the evening and into the night. Due to strong winds, two helicopters started water-bombing the area early this morning to ensure that the fire is fully extinguished."
Popular in Local
-
Hail, strong winds set to pummel Gauteng
-
Ipid accuses SAPS of unlawfully classifying files to cover up corruption
-
Elderly woman found strangled to death at West Rand home
-
Sitole refusing to declassify files linked to corruption cases, Ipid reveals
-
Kganyago: 'It’s important to assess why SA isn’t growing at required pace'
-
Murder accused Rob Packham to spend Christmas behind bars
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.