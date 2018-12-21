Paarl fire under control

Drakenstein Mayor Conrad Poole says firefighters are monitoring hotspots over an extensive part of plantation above Rhebokskloof.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters in the Cape Winelands have brought under control a serious blaze in the mountain range near Paarl.

It's unclear how the fire started but crews have been working on it overnight.

"There is no need to evacuate the area or homes following aggressive firefighting operations for a large part of the evening and into the night. Due to strong winds, two helicopters started water-bombing the area early this morning to ensure that the fire is fully extinguished."