One of SA’s smallest micro-premature babies to spend first Christmas at home

Baby Hope Daniels was born prematurely at 24 weeks and weighed just 300 grams at birth, one of the smallest micro-premature babies known to have survived.

CAPE TOWN - One of the tiniest babies to have survived in South Africa is to go home for Christmas after spending 275 days in a neonatal intensive care unit.

Baby Hope Daniels was born prematurely at 24 weeks and weighed just 300 grams at birth, one of the smallest micro-premature babies known to have survived.

Dressed in a miniature graduation gown, complete with black cap, baby Hope was discharged from Netcare Kuils River Hospital on Friday afternoon.

Hospital staff formed a guard of honour, holding pink balloons and flags to bid her farewell.

Hope was born via an emergency C-Section on 19 March.

Her mother Dorianne Daniels describes her as a 'miracle baby'.

The little girl weighed exactly 300 grams, less than a standard can of soft drink, at the time of her birth.

“There’s excitement… it’s everything in one. We’d been trying [to get pregnant] for 10 years and it happened last year.”

Manager of the Unit, Clair Pitt says Hope now weighs 5.44kg and is growing strongly.

“What’s amazing about Hope’s story is that she was born kicking and crying, eyes wide open and she just thrived.”

WATCH: Baby Hope makes it home in time for Christmas