Officers to have zero-tolerance when dealing with motorists, says RTMC

The Road Traffic Management Cooperation says it’s seen a surge in motorists travelling without driver’s licenses and not buckled up.

CAPE TOWN - As the number of travellers is expected to rise throughout the country this weekend, the Road Traffic Management Cooperation (RTMC) says officers will be applying a zero-tolerance policy when dealing with motorists.

On Thursday, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said that 767 fatalities have been recorded so far, this festive season a 16% increase from the same period last year.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane says about 17,000 officers have been deployed to the country’s roads this festive season.

“We’ve deployed traffic officers, but we’ve also complimented them with the police who are also out on the roads with us.”

He has urged motorists to cooperate with officers when stopped.

“Don’t try and resist or fight them because even that is a criminal offence. We also advise people to travel during the day, avoid travelling at night or early hours of the morning. Those are times when accidents happened.”

At the same time, Nzimande says excessive speeding and drunk driving are among the most common road violations recorded this festive so far.

Nzimande says many South African motorists remain stubbornly disrespectful of the rules of the road.

He says more than a third of arrested motorists were found to be drunk.

Additional reporting by Barry Bateman.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)