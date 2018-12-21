Murder accused Rob Packham to spend Christmas behind bars
Packham had his bail revoked in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday after he was taken into custody last week for breaching his bail conditions for a second time.
CAPE TOWN - A Constantia businessman accused of murdering his wife has been ordered to remain in custody for the duration of his trial set to start in March.
Rob Packham had his bail revoked in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday after he was taken into custody last week for breaching his bail conditions for a second time.
He was first re-arrested in September for making contact with a State witness.
Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February.
Alleged wife killer Rob Packham will not be able to attend his daughter's wedding this weekend as he will be behind bars.
Western Cape High Court Judge Elizabeth Baartman yesterday ruled that the Constantia businessman's bail be withdrawn and his R75,000 bond be paid back.
She says it's not in the interest of justice to allow an accused to abuse his bail conditions with no consequences.
After contravening bail conditions in September, the court ordered Packham to hand over all his electronic devices to his lawyer and again warned him to refrain from contacting witnesses.
The State was this week able to prove Packham has since made contact with a friend, apparently to reach and communicate with his mistress, who is a State witness.
Popular in Local
-
Hail, strong winds set to pummel Gauteng
-
Ipid accuses SAPS of unlawfully classifying files to cover up corruption
-
Sitole refusing to declassify files linked to corruption cases, Ipid reveals
-
Elderly woman found strangled to death at West Rand home
-
Officers to have zero-tolerance when dealing with motorists, says RTMC
-
Zim govt won’t smile on attempts to embarrass Mugabe family, says minister
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.