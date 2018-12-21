Murder accused Rob Packham to spend Christmas behind bars

Packham had his bail revoked in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday after he was taken into custody last week for breaching his bail conditions for a second time.

CAPE TOWN - A Constantia businessman accused of murdering his wife has been ordered to remain in custody for the duration of his trial set to start in March.

He was first re-arrested in September for making contact with a State witness.

Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February.

Alleged wife killer Rob Packham will not be able to attend his daughter's wedding this weekend as he will be behind bars.

Western Cape High Court Judge Elizabeth Baartman yesterday ruled that the Constantia businessman's bail be withdrawn and his R75,000 bond be paid back.

She says it's not in the interest of justice to allow an accused to abuse his bail conditions with no consequences.

After contravening bail conditions in September, the court ordered Packham to hand over all his electronic devices to his lawyer and again warned him to refrain from contacting witnesses.

The State was this week able to prove Packham has since made contact with a friend, apparently to reach and communicate with his mistress, who is a State witness.