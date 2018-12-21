[LISTEN] Unpacking Public Protector’s findings on Mbalula, Zille & Mogajane
Radio 702 | Karyn Maughan, a specialist reporter and journalist at Tiso Blackstar, joins Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown to discuss some of the latest developments on Fikile Mbalula’s story and some of the reports made public by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that a sports supplier paid for former Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula’s R680,000 holiday to Dubai in 2016.
She found that Mbalula violated the Executive Ethics Act and the Constitution by asking a Sascoc sporting goods supplier to help him pay for his 2016 family holiday to Dubai.
Mbalula has previously denied any wrongdoing, claiming he funded the trip himself.
The African National Congress (ANC) says it will interrogating the findings of the Public Protector. However, it says the party still has full confidence in Mbalula as the elections head.
Now lobby group AfriForum has reacted to this, saying it will privately prosecute if the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decides not to do so.
“The fact that the Public Protector asked the Financial Intelligence Centre to discover the source of an R150,000 in cash that was part of a payment which was used to pay back the R680,000 indicates that there is a real suspicion of potential criminality,” says Maughan.
Mkhwebane also found that Western Cape Premier Helen Zille violated the Executive Members Ethics Code by exposing herself to a possible conflict of interest involving her son.
Zille has reacted to the finding, reiterating that her son was given no preferential treatment and that she would have treated any other legitimate volunteer the same way.
The other person that she (Mkhwebane) also found against was the current Treasury general, Dondo Mogajane.
Mkhwebane said Mogajane was found guilty of contravening the Road Traffic Act in 2011.
Brown also speaks to Wayne Duvenage, the chairperson of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), about the Zille and Mogajane matter.
“In these positions, you have to be very careful, you cannot influence, especially when family members are involved. Even though the notion was good; that her [Zille] son was doing good work for free, that’s not the point. The issue here is that there was an influence,” says Duvenage.
For more information listen to the audio above.
