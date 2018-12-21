[LISTEN] UCT professor raises R5m to pay off 100 students' debt
Radio 702 | UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has raised R5 million to pay off the debts of over a hundred students but says that much more is needed.
JOHANNESBURG - The University of Cape Town's Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng asked that funds meant for her inauguration ceremony be used instead to pay off outstanding fees for students who completed their degrees from 2015 to 2017.
Phakeng has raised R5 million to pay off the debts of over 100 students but says much more is needed.
She explains her decision to Radio 702's Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive.
"I have checked the data from 2010 and we needed about R16 million to rescue all the students and it was not possible, I could raise R5 million.
"I thought I can sleep better with myself if my entrance into office is done in a way that communicates who I am. Think about it, if you are a mother and have children, you would not throw a party with one of your children's school fees not paid. It is a similar principle for me."

