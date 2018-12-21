Kganyago: 'It’s important to assess why SA isn’t growing at required pace'
Growth and proper policy implementation will top the agenda at a high-level meeting of the nation’s financial leaders on Friday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Growth and proper policy implementation will top the agenda at a high-level meeting of the nation’s financial leaders on Friday morning.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is hosting the event at the Reserve Bank headquarters in Pretoria.
He’s set to present policy proposals aimed at raising the level of economic growth.
National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies and Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel are also in attendance, as well as Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, who says it’s important to assess why South Africa isn’t growing at the required pace.
“If you strip out the performance of the three big economies in sub-Saharan Africa, being Angola, Nigeria and South Africa, you’ll realise that the region is growing strong,” Kganyago said on eNCA.
Popular in Business
-
Rand edges higher against struggling dollar
-
Reforms needed to deal with tax dodging multinationals in SA, say studies
-
Hlahla: 'New Denel CEO will help generate income, solve state capture issues'
-
Striking City to City drivers to be paid back deducted monies
-
CAA defends decision to ground CemAir operations
-
Apple risks iPhone ban in Germany after court case loss
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.