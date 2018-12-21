Kganyago: 'It’s important to assess why SA isn’t growing at required pace'

JOHANNESBURG - Growth and proper policy implementation will top the agenda at a high-level meeting of the nation’s financial leaders on Friday morning.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is hosting the event at the Reserve Bank headquarters in Pretoria.

He’s set to present policy proposals aimed at raising the level of economic growth.

National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies and Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel are also in attendance, as well as Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, who says it’s important to assess why South Africa isn’t growing at the required pace.

“If you strip out the performance of the three big economies in sub-Saharan Africa, being Angola, Nigeria and South Africa, you’ll realise that the region is growing strong,” Kganyago said on eNCA.