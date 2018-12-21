Julia Roberts hopes ‘Ben Is Back’ starts talks on drug addictions
NEW YORK - Julia Roberts says she hopes her latest film will help start conversations about the continuing epidemic of opioid addiction.
The Oscar-winning actress plays a mother of a drug-addicted son in Ben Is Back opposite Lucas Hedges, who was nominated for a supporting actor Oscar in 2017.
Roberts told Eyewitness News she doesn’t draw on her personal experience of being a mother when she plays one on screen as she does in Ben Is Back.
“You make a pact with yourself to say I don’t relate to this as a parent... relate to it as an artist because then it just becomes complicated and unsafe.”
Roberts’ co-star Kathryn Newton says both want the film to help families talk about drug addiction which continues to be a major issue across the world.
“It starts a conversation that’s not a secret, that everyone is affected by it.”
Ben Is Back releases in South Africa on 21 December.
WATCH: Ben Is Back | Trailer
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
