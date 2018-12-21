Ipid accuses SAPS of unlawfully classifying files to cover up corruption

Ipid boss Robert McBride has filed an answering affidavit and a counter application to compel top cop Khehla Sitole and police management to declassify documents needed in three separate corruption cases involving I-View.

PRETORIA - Police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has accused the South African Police Service (SAPS) management of abusing intelligence classification regulations in order to cover-up corruption worth about R100 million.

Ipid boss Robert McBride makes the allegations in his answering affidavit in an application brought by National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole and his two deputies.

The trio asked the High Court to set aside a court order which compelled them to declassify documents related to three deals with a Durban-based company, I-View.

Eyewitness News revealed in 2017 that I-View and police management had been accused of tender fraud in a bid to allegedly obtain cash to be used to buy votes at the African National Congress’ elective conference.

McBride has filed an answering affidavit and a counter application to compel Sitole and police management to declassify documents needed in three separate corruption cases involving I-View.

McBride denies Sitole’s contention that the requested documents constitute intelligence information and the disclosure thereof might compromise national security.

He says the documents have been unlawfully and improperly classified to cover up suspected crimes.

It emerges in the affidavit, that despite the Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe advising Sitole that releasing the documents would in no way comprise national security, the general has refused to do so.

The matter is expected to be heard early next year.

