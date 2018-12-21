Hlahla: 'New Denel CEO will help generate income, solve state capture issues'

Daniel du Toit's appointment was announced in a joint statement by the Public Enterprises Department and the Denel board on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Denel board chairperson Monhla Hlahla says that newly appointed CEO Daniel du Toit's experience will assist the company generate more income and solve issues faced during the so-called state capture period.

The company has been financially crippled over the past two years due to maladministration amid allegations of looting.

Du Toit's appointment was announced in a joint statement by the Public Enterprises Department and the Denel board on Thursday.

The department's Adrian Lackay: "So there's a very strong commitment to make sure that they clean up and get rid of implicated parties who have been part of this state capture malfeasance and corruption over a period of more than two to three years at Denel."