Hail, strong winds set to pummel Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued an alert for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Friday afternoon.

The heavy rain is expected to come with hail and strong winds.

Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht: "There might be some very localised flooding from the storms that have a heavy downpour of rain but the main concern at this stage is mainly hail and strong, gusty winds from the thunderstorms."

Thundershowers are also expected in parts of the Free State, the North West and Mpumalanga.

The western parts of the country can expect sunny and hot conditions with the Northern Cape expected to see temperatures between 29 and 40 degrees Celsius. Upington is expected to see a high of 40 degrees Celsius, with Kimberley set to hit 38.

In the Western Cape, Cape Town is set to see a high of 29 degrees Celsius while Worcester and Beaufort-West will see highs of 34 and 38 degrees Celsius respectively.

The country's eastern coast is expected to see partly cloudy but hot conditions with Port Elizabeth and East London forecast to hit 26 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively while Durban will see a milder 24.