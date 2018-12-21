Popular Topics
Gauteng govt, families of Life Esidimeni victims reach deal on payouts

Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the technicalities on the payments are being ironed out.

After protesting outside the offices of Gauteng Premier David Makhura,  families of the Life Esidimeni victims headed to the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg. They are protesting over not being compensated for the deaths of the family members. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
After protesting outside the offices of Gauteng Premier David Makhura,  families of the Life Esidimeni victims headed to the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg. They are protesting over not being compensated for the deaths of the family members. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government says its reached an agreement with the families of the Life Esidimeni victims and will start with payouts soon.

About 300 family members affected by the Life Esidimeni tragedy sought legal advice earlier this month after government failed to process the payments.

In March, former deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke ordered government to pay R1.2 million to the families whose mentally ill relatives died when they were moved from the hospital to ill-equipped NGO's in 2016.

Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the technicalities on the payments are being ironed out.

"The Office of the Premier will now verify all the claims they have received and once that is done, we will invite the Master of the High Court to do the verification and appoint the families as either administrators or executors."

