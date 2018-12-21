Gauteng govt, families of Life Esidimeni victims reach deal on payouts
Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the technicalities on the payments are being ironed out.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government says its reached an agreement with the families of the Life Esidimeni victims and will start with payouts soon.
About 300 family members affected by the Life Esidimeni tragedy sought legal advice earlier this month after government failed to process the payments.
In March, former deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke ordered government to pay R1.2 million to the families whose mentally ill relatives died when they were moved from the hospital to ill-equipped NGO's in 2016.
"The Office of the Premier will now verify all the claims they have received and once that is done, we will invite the Master of the High Court to do the verification and appoint the families as either administrators or executors."
