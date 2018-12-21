Four-year drought plunges central Karoo farmers into financial distress
A farmer’s organisation, Agri Central Karoo, says it’s the worst and longest drought in living memory.
CAPE TOWN - Farmers in the central Karoo say they are in financial distress due to a four-year drought.
Farmer’s organisation, Agri Central Karoo, says it’s the worst and longest drought in living memory.
Producers have been unable to grow crops or feed for their livestock.
Agri Central Karoo manager Dêan Gous says the region has only been receiving light rain of two to three millimetres at a time.
He says downpours of at least 20 millimetres are needed.
Gous says farmers are forced to buy expensive feed, while many are being turned away by banks and the co-op.
“My main concern is the people’s cash flow. We're past the stage of banks helping us, so now people must dip into their investment money and pension funds.”
He welcomes the Western Cape government’s intervention and drought relief but warns that production cannot be sustained.
“This is not enough... so the main thing is people are decreasing their numbers on the shelves.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Hail, strong winds set to pummel Gauteng
-
Ipid accuses SAPS of unlawfully classifying files to cover up corruption
-
Sitole refusing to declassify files linked to corruption cases, Ipid reveals
-
Elderly woman found strangled to death at West Rand home
-
Officers to have zero-tolerance when dealing with motorists, says RTMC
-
Zim govt won’t smile on attempts to embarrass Mugabe family, says minister
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.