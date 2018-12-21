Firefighters deployed to battle Paarl blaze

The fire started in the Waterfall area of a nature reserve at around 6pm on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Fire crews have been deployed to the Boland town of Paarl where a blaze has broken out on the mountain.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Drakenstein Farm Watch chairperson Daan van Leeuwen Boomkamp has been on scene throughout the night.

“We could see that it was getting out of hand because the wind was blowing in the wrong direction. We dispatched our teams and waiting for the incident command to be set up,” says Van Leeuwen Boomkamp.

#NEWSTART - a large and fast moving fire in Paarl on the Paarl Rock range. #FireIsEveryOnesFight pic.twitter.com/tUXC4Tp5nD — NCC Wildfires (@NCCwildfires) December 20, 2018

