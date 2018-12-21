Popular Topics
Firefighters deployed to battle Paarl blaze

The fire started in the Waterfall area of a nature reserve at around 6pm on Thursday.

A view of the blaze burning over the mountains in Paarl, Western Cape. Picture: @DrakensteinFW.NPO/Facebook.com.
A view of the blaze burning over the mountains in Paarl, Western Cape. Picture: @DrakensteinFW.NPO/Facebook.com.
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Fire crews have been deployed to the Boland town of Paarl where a blaze has broken out on the mountain.

The fire started in the waterfall area of a nature reserve at around 6pm on Thursday.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Drakenstein Farm Watch chairperson Daan van Leeuwen Boomkamp has been on scene throughout the night.

“We could see that it was getting out of hand because the wind was blowing in the wrong direction. We dispatched our teams and waiting for the incident command to be set up,” says Van Leeuwen Boomkamp.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

