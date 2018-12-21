Mbalula labels Mkhwebane's findings 'unsubstantiated & prejudicial'

Fikile Mbalula says he has taken note of the findings by Busisiwe Mkhwebane but insists that he did not breach any provisions of the Constitution or break the law.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula has responded to the findings of the Public Protector that he violated the Constitution and the Executive Ethics Code.

This was after it emerged that his 2016 family holiday to Dubai was paid for by Sedgars Sport.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Mbalula says he has taken note of the findings by Busisiwe Mkhwebane but insists that he did not breach any provisions of the Constitution or break the law.

"The conclusions of the Public Protector to the contrary are, with respect, unsubstantiated and prejudicial. They are strongly denied," the former minister said in the statement.

Mbalula insists that he took out a loan from his friend two decades ago and used the funds to bridge the cost of the family trip to Dubai.

"Mr [Yusuf] Dockrat decided to make the loan to me through Reimon Uniforms. This was a decision he made in his own discretion. The loan was concluded with him in his personal capacity. Sedgars Sport did not give the loan, nor did it pay for my family vacation, in any way.

"I planned the holiday having anticipated that I would receive funds, prior to my holiday, from the sale of a property by a company in which I hold shares. The transaction was agreed upon in about May 2016, but was delayed. As a result of the funds not being available by December 2016, I made arrangements with Munlin Travel that I would pay for the trip on our return from Dubai."

Mbalula says he had notified the Public Protector of these facts, adding that there is not any evidence to the contrary.

"The short-term loan that I used in order to pay for my family trip has long since been repaid. I have repaid the entirety of the outstanding amount, with interest. I do not understand the Public Protector’s report to suggest otherwise," he added.

The case has been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority to investigate whether the trip was funded via the proceeds of money-laundering.

Mkhwebane wants to know the origin of a total amount of R680,000 used for a family holiday to Dubai.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)