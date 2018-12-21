Mbalula labels Mkhwebane's findings 'unsubstantiated & prejudicial'
Fikile Mbalula says he has taken note of the findings by Busisiwe Mkhwebane but insists that he did not breach any provisions of the Constitution or break the law.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula has responded to the findings of the Public Protector that he violated the Constitution and the Executive Ethics Code.
This was after it emerged that his 2016 family holiday to Dubai was paid for by Sedgars Sport.
In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Mbalula says he has taken note of the findings by Busisiwe Mkhwebane but insists that he did not breach any provisions of the Constitution or break the law.
"The conclusions of the Public Protector to the contrary are, with respect, unsubstantiated and prejudicial. They are strongly denied," the former minister said in the statement.
Mbalula insists that he took out a loan from his friend two decades ago and used the funds to bridge the cost of the family trip to Dubai.
"Mr [Yusuf] Dockrat decided to make the loan to me through Reimon Uniforms. This was a decision he made in his own discretion. The loan was concluded with him in his personal capacity. Sedgars Sport did not give the loan, nor did it pay for my family vacation, in any way.
"I planned the holiday having anticipated that I would receive funds, prior to my holiday, from the sale of a property by a company in which I hold shares. The transaction was agreed upon in about May 2016, but was delayed. As a result of the funds not being available by December 2016, I made arrangements with Munlin Travel that I would pay for the trip on our return from Dubai."
Mbalula says he had notified the Public Protector of these facts, adding that there is not any evidence to the contrary.
"The short-term loan that I used in order to pay for my family trip has long since been repaid. I have repaid the entirety of the outstanding amount, with interest. I do not understand the Public Protector’s report to suggest otherwise," he added.
The case has been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority to investigate whether the trip was funded via the proceeds of money-laundering.
Mkhwebane wants to know the origin of a total amount of R680,000 used for a family holiday to Dubai.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Edcon board approves proposed recapitalisation plan
-
Hail, strong winds set to pummel Gauteng
-
Tooned in: EWN's top cartoons for 2018
-
Cele: 'Police must use firearms to protect their lives within ambit of the law'
-
[LISTEN] UCT's Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng raises R5m to pay off 100 students' debt
-
Gauteng govt, families of Life Esidimeni victims reach deal on payouts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.