Esidimeni victims' families urged to follow procedure to receive payouts
The families had sought legal advice after government failed to pay each family a R1.2 million payout, as per an order by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has reassured the families of the Life Esidimeni tragedy that if they follow the necessary processes they will receive their payouts.
This follows an agreement between government and the families of the 144 Esidimeni patients.
Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the agreement follows a meeting between government and a family representative where the processes were explained.
“There was a meeting which was led by acting Premier Panyaza Lesufi where he gave assurance to all the families that government is prepared to pay and that, in fact, we as government are committed to doing everything to assist the families in this process.”
He says some of the families did not understand the procedures they had to follow before receiving their money.
“I think the problem initially was the different interpretations of the process, with many people interpreting it in their own way.”
Masebe says is unclear when the payouts will be completed, however, families should start receiving their money by January 2019.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
