EPPA calls for suspension of Robben Island Museum CEO

CAPE TOWN - The Ex-Political Prisoners Association (EPPA) has called on Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa to fast-track the matter into Robben Island Museum after allegations of widespread corruption were levelled against its management.

The organisation says if Mthethwa doesn't suspend the CEO and dissolve the board they will have no choice but to take things further.

The minister has since appointed forensic investigators to look into the matter following the damning allegations.

The association's Mpho Masemola said: “Our plans are fully in place, we will unleash the second phase of the struggle or action if the minister does not adhere to the call for the demolishing of the board and firing of the CEO.”

