Elderly woman found strangled to death at West Rand home

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of murder after a 66-year-old woman was found strangled to death in Azaadville, on the West Rand.

It is understood that the elderly woman’s body was found by her husband on Thursday after an apparent housebreaking.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry and investigations will determine if anything was taken from the house.

Carletonville police spokesperson Warrant Officer Peter Masooa says that no suspects have been arrested.

“A 66-year-old woman was found strangled in her house, possibly two suspects involved. A lady that worked at the house could’ve left in the morning, but it’s not ascertained yet. And the men who work on the garden could also be a suspect.”

