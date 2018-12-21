Elanore Spies's redeployment was the best solution - DA

Former Knysna Mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies has been elected as speaker of the Garden Route District Municipality.

CAPE TOWN - The DA says moving Eleanore Bouw-Spies from Knysna to the Garden Route District Municipality was the best solution.

Earlier this year, the former Knysna mayor was ousted in a motion of no confidence and the position was filled by Mark Willemse.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “You are here in this caucus sitting with your colleagues who connived with the opposition to oust you as the mayor without the blessings of your own party. We felt that, for us to find a lasting solution in Knysna, we would rather move Eleanore to Garden Route."

Bouw-Spies's husband Rowan Bouw-Spies also serves on the council, which would normally be an issue for the DA.

“In the DA we have a rule that says a couple - people who are married or living together may not serve in the same caucus but the DA can allow that to happen under certain circumstances, and the DA has allowed it to happen in the case of the district municipality.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)