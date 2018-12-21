Edcon board approves proposed recapitalisation plan

Edcon has been under extreme financial pressure over the past few years.

JOHANNESBURG - The Edcon board has approved the structure of a proposed recapitalisation plan and in response, lenders have extended waivers to allow time for the company to turn itself around.

A Sunday Times report said that Edcon was near to collapse, with thousands of jobs on the line.

Management denied this, saying that a plan was in place.