30,000 jobs lost in WC agriculture sector due to drought
The Western Cape Economic Opportunities Department says the drought has had a massive impact on the agricultural sector.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Economic Opportunities Department says the drought has cost about 30,000 jobs in the agriculture sector.
That is 1.5% of all jobs in the Western Cape.
Agri Central Karoo says the area is experiencing the worst and longest drought in living memory.
Farmers say they are finding it impossible to farm due to low rainfall.
MEC Beverley Schäfer says it has a large impact on jobs and economic growth in the province: “We’ve already seen a R5.9 billion drop in gross value add, which is about 25% of the value of agriculture production and a 20% decrease in production in general.”
Agri Central Karoo said on Thursday that due to the drought farmers are unable to grow crops or feed their flocks.
Agri Central Karoo manager Dêan Gous says more assistance is needed from the government.
Schäfer says they are doing their best and adds that since November support to the farmers in the Central Karoo has increased.
Schäfer says the government is supporting 563 farmers and are spending R8.1 million per month.
