DRC presidential elections postponed to 30 December
Since voting on Christmas Day is out of the question, it was decided to postpone the exercise until the end of this month.
PRETORIA - Presidential elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been delayed for a week.
The country's electoral commission says a fire in its warehouse last week has made it impossible to hold the poll on Sunday as scheduled.
The country's 46 million voters will now cast their ballots on 30 December.
The delay in the elections, already more than two years late, has displeased many of the 21 presidential candidates.
They're saying it is driven more by politics than logistics.
Electoral commission head Corneille Nangaa says voting machines to replace the 8,000 destroyed in the fire will arrive at the weekend. It will take at least three days to align them with the existing machines.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
