CT Minstrel Carnival Association in court over access to Athlone Stadium
They are trying to compel the City of Cape Town to intervene in a row over access to the Athlone Stadium.
CAPE TOWN - One of the associations representing the Cape Minstrels are in court on Friday morning ahead of 2018’s carnival.
A spokesperson for the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association says they submitted a proposal to the City of Cape Town to ensure access for all the associations.
This year’s conflict began with a permit that was issued to the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) to host its parade at Athlone Stadium on 2 January.
The city has made just over R4 million available to fund the colourful display of song and dance by various minstrel groupings.
The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association also applied for a permit, but the city cannot issue two.
So, the associations must work out the logistics between them.
Now the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association’s Hilton Nyirenda says they want the city to play a role in getting the two groups to work together:
“We want to celebrate our heritage, and we believe to do that we should be inclusive. The city, particularly, has not been instrumental in uniting, in facilitating unity amongst the different bodies.”
The city says it has been involved with this process for several years in a bid to iron out grievances between the various minstrel groups, but its efforts were fruitless.
