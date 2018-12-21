Congo's Gomair says contact lost with cargo plane

The aviation company says it is still conducting research and cannot give precise details on whether the plane went lost or has crashed.

KINSHASA - Congolese aviation firm Gomair lost contact with a cargo plane on Thursday evening as it flew back to Kinshasa after delivering materials for the upcoming presidential election, a senior manager at the airline told Reuters.

“We are still conducting research so we are not able to give precise details on whether the plane went lost or it has crashed,” Gomair’s financial director, Jean de Dieu Gato Karekezi, said by telephone on Friday.