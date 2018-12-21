Popular Topics
'Concerned' Museveni tells Miss Uganda to ditch 'Indian hair'

President Yoweri Museveni recently received Quiin Abenakyo, the current Miss Uganda and Miss World Africa, and her family to congratulate the young woman on her new title.

Miss Uganda visits the country's President Yoweri Museveni. Picture: Yoweri Museveni/Twitter.
Miss Uganda visits the country's President Yoweri Museveni. Picture: Yoweri Museveni/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - There's almost no social topic that Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni doe not shy away from.

From oral sex, to saying men should not cook and now - how a beauty queen should wear her hair, he seems to always have an opinion.

Museveni recently received Quiin Abenakyo, the current Miss Uganda who recently won the Miss World Africa, and her family to congratulate the young woman he calls 'muzukulu' (meaning grandchild in the president's native language) on her new title.

Museveni described Abenakyo as "a true definition of beauty coupled with brains" and commended her parents for raising her with values.

His 'advice' then ventured into her physical appearance when he said: "Abenakyo is indeed a tall, beautiful Musoga girl. My only concern is that she was wearing Indian hair. I have encouraged her to keep it natural, African hair. We must show African beauty in its natural form."

https://twitter.com/KagutaMuseveni/status/1075450693060882432

