Committee established to deal with Comair employee grievances
Last week, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it planned to go on strike demanding a 12% salary increase, and a guaranteed 13th cheque.
JOHANNESBURG - Following confirmation that Comair Limited workers will not go on strike, a working committee has been set up to address employees' grievances.
Workers will not go on strike after the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration successfully facilitated negotiations between Numsa and Comair on Thursday.
The issues of unjustified wage gaps between white and black workers who perform the same tasks will be discussed in a meeting on 8-9 January 2019.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “Numsa will be part of a working committee which has been set up to deal decisively with this problem. Comair will be providing us with the salary of all the personnel and the bargaining unit so that we can actually be in a position to rectify and correct the discrepancy of those affected workers.”
The issue of travel allowances will be discussed at a meeting on 11 January.
Hlubi-Majola says the workers are satisfied with the outcome of the negotiations.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
