City of CT tackles challenges related to homelessness

The City’s Law Enforcement Unit is one of the departments tasked with responding to challenges presented by homelessness in the City.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is considering the expansion of its Displaced Person’s Unit (DPU) and the equipment available to them to deal with the increasing challenges related to homelessness.

The City’s Law Enforcement Unit is one of the departments tasked with responding to challenges presented by homelessness in the city.

DPU is working closely with the City’s Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department to respond to complaints and concerns about street people.

“We’re training our staff to be more sensitive on how they undertake their enforcement and make sure they work with social development agencies to assist people on the street with accommodation, employment and reintegration where possible,” says Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith.

Its mandate is to enforce the provisions of the by-law relating to Streets, Public Places and Prevention of Noise Nuisances.

“Another key element would be the engagement with other government departments, like the Department of Justice, the National Prosecuting Authority, the Department of Home Affairs and Correctional Services. We find many undocumented foreign nationals on the streets who cannot be assisted through regular channels even if they want social assistance,” says Smith.

LISTEN: City of CT flooded with complaints about homeless people - JP Smith

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)