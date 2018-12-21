City of CT tackles challenges related to homelessness
The City’s Law Enforcement Unit is one of the departments tasked with responding to challenges presented by homelessness in the City.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is considering the expansion of its Displaced Person’s Unit (DPU) and the equipment available to them to deal with the increasing challenges related to homelessness.
The City’s Law Enforcement Unit is one of the departments tasked with responding to challenges presented by homelessness in the city.
DPU is working closely with the City’s Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department to respond to complaints and concerns about street people.
“We’re training our staff to be more sensitive on how they undertake their enforcement and make sure they work with social development agencies to assist people on the street with accommodation, employment and reintegration where possible,” says Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith.
Its mandate is to enforce the provisions of the by-law relating to Streets, Public Places and Prevention of Noise Nuisances.
“Another key element would be the engagement with other government departments, like the Department of Justice, the National Prosecuting Authority, the Department of Home Affairs and Correctional Services. We find many undocumented foreign nationals on the streets who cannot be assisted through regular channels even if they want social assistance,” says Smith.
LISTEN: City of CT flooded with complaints about homeless people - JP Smith
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Sitole refusing to declassify files linked to corruption cases, Ipid reveals
-
Firefighters deployed to battle Paarl blaze
-
SA motorists remain stubbornly disrespectful of road rules – Nzimande
-
Zim govt won’t smile on attempts to embarrass Mugabe family, says minister
-
WC Legislature asked to act against Zille after Mkhwebane's findings
-
[WATCH] #OparationVala: Inside Joburg Correctional Centre
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.