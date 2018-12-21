Church will 'never again' ignore abuse accusations: pope
'The Church will never seek to hush up or not take seriously any case,' the pope said in his annual address to the Roman Curia at the Vatican.
VATICAN CITY - The Catholic Church will never again treat abuse allegations without "seriousness and promptness", Pope Francis told the Church's governing body on Friday.
"The Church will never seek to hush up or not take seriously any case," the pope said in his annual address to the Roman Curia at the Vatican.
"Let it be clear that before these abominations the Church will spare no effort to do all that is necessary to bring to justice whosoever has committed such crimes," the pope said.
"It is undeniable that some in the past, out of irresponsibility, disbelief, lack of training, inexperience, or spiritual and human short-sightedness, treated many cases without the seriousness and promptness that was due.
"That must never happen again. This is the choice and the decision of the whole Church."
Popular in World
-
Army joins drone hunt after London airport shutdown
-
Apple to pull some iPhones in Germany as Qualcomm extends global wins
-
Gatwick airport ‘reopened for limited number of flights’
-
Stockings & puddings as London Zoo animals get Christmas treats
-
[VIDEO] Mother of five stabbed to death in parking lot
-
[OPINION] Congo election shows flaws in Trump’s Africa strategy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.