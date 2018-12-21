Church will 'never again' ignore abuse accusations: pope

'The Church will never seek to hush up or not take seriously any case,' the pope said in his annual address to the Roman Curia at the Vatican.

VATICAN CITY - The Catholic Church will never again treat abuse allegations without "seriousness and promptness", Pope Francis told the Church's governing body on Friday.

"The Church will never seek to hush up or not take seriously any case," the pope said in his annual address to the Roman Curia at the Vatican.

"Let it be clear that before these abominations the Church will spare no effort to do all that is necessary to bring to justice whosoever has committed such crimes," the pope said.

"It is undeniable that some in the past, out of irresponsibility, disbelief, lack of training, inexperience, or spiritual and human short-sightedness, treated many cases without the seriousness and promptness that was due.

"That must never happen again. This is the choice and the decision of the whole Church."