Church will 'never again' ignore abuse accusations: pope

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
Go

Church will 'never again' ignore abuse accusations: pope

'The Church will never seek to hush up or not take seriously any case,' the pope said in his annual address to the Roman Curia at the Vatican.

Pope Francis gives mass. Picture: AFP
Pope Francis gives mass. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

VATICAN CITY - The Catholic Church will never again treat abuse allegations without "seriousness and promptness", Pope Francis told the Church's governing body on Friday.

"The Church will never seek to hush up or not take seriously any case," the pope said in his annual address to the Roman Curia at the Vatican.

"Let it be clear that before these abominations the Church will spare no effort to do all that is necessary to bring to justice whosoever has committed such crimes," the pope said.

"It is undeniable that some in the past, out of irresponsibility, disbelief, lack of training, inexperience, or spiritual and human short-sightedness, treated many cases without the seriousness and promptness that was due.

"That must never happen again. This is the choice and the decision of the whole Church."

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA