Cele: 'Police must use firearms to protect their lives within ambit of the law'

PRETORIA - Police Minister Bheki Cele has urged South African Police Service (SAPS) members to use their firearms to defend themselves and the community but always do so within the ambit of the law.

The minister was addressing more than 2,000 new recruits at a graduation parade in Pretoria.

More constables will be deployed across the country during the festive season.

Cele says that there must never be a case when a police officer is murdered by a criminal while he has a firearm in his hand.

“Police officers must use those guns wisely, efficiently, effectively and decisively. You must protect your lives and the lives of your fellow officers using those firearms within the ambit of the law.”

sapsHQ The #PoliceTrainees are soon to be deployed, therefore supplementing the capacity of the SAPS for a #SaferFestiveSeason and beyond. NP pic.twitter.com/IKFM2rq3U3 — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 21, 2018

Cele says he’s proud of the recruits.

“They have in their hearts the irritation of the effects of crime as many of us have and have decided to take a stand... took individual oaths and have successfully taken the first step towards making South Africa a safer place for all.”

About 3,500 constables graduated at parades throughout South Africa.

