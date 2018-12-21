Cele: 'Police must use firearms to protect their lives within ambit of the law'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
Go

Cele: 'Police must use firearms to protect their lives within ambit of the law'

Police Minister Bheki Cele has urged members to use their firearms to defend themselves and the community but always do so within the ambit of the law.

About 3,500 constables graduated at parades throughout South Africa. Picture: SAPS
About 3,500 constables graduated at parades throughout South Africa. Picture: SAPS
33 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Police Minister Bheki Cele has urged South African Police Service (SAPS) members to use their firearms to defend themselves and the community but always do so within the ambit of the law.

The minister was addressing more than 2,000 new recruits at a graduation parade in Pretoria.

More constables will be deployed across the country during the festive season.

Cele says that there must never be a case when a police officer is murdered by a criminal while he has a firearm in his hand.

“Police officers must use those guns wisely, efficiently, effectively and decisively. You must protect your lives and the lives of your fellow officers using those firearms within the ambit of the law.”

Cele says he’s proud of the recruits.

“They have in their hearts the irritation of the effects of crime as many of us have and have decided to take a stand... took individual oaths and have successfully taken the first step towards making South Africa a safer place for all.”

About 3,500 constables graduated at parades throughout South Africa.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA