Cape Town Minstrels to battle it out in court over stadium access

This year's conflict began with a permit that was issued to the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Assosiasie to host its parade at Athlone Stadium on 2de Nuwe Jaar.

CAPE TOWN - An association is going to court to try to compel the City of Cape Town to get involved in a dispute around stadium access.

This year's conflict began with a permit that was issued to the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Assosiasie to host its parade at Athlone Stadium on 2de Nuwe Jaar.

The city has made just over R4 million available to fund the colourful display of song and dance by various minstrel groupings.

Another association, the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMA) also applied for a permit but the city cannot issue two.

Now the associations have to work out the logistics between themselves.

The CTMA’s Hilton Nyirenda says they want the city to play a role in getting the two groups to work together.

“The city has particularly been not instrumental in uniting and facilitating unity amongst the different bodies.”

The city says it has been involved with this process for a number of years in a bid to iron out grievances between the various Minstrel groups, but its efforts were fruitless.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)