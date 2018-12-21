Cape Town Minstrels to battle it out in court over stadium access
This year's conflict began with a permit that was issued to the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Assosiasie to host its parade at Athlone Stadium on 2de Nuwe Jaar.
CAPE TOWN - An association is going to court to try to compel the City of Cape Town to get involved in a dispute around stadium access.
This year's conflict began with a permit that was issued to the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Assosiasie to host its parade at Athlone Stadium on 2de Nuwe Jaar.
The city has made just over R4 million available to fund the colourful display of song and dance by various minstrel groupings.
Another association, the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMA) also applied for a permit but the city cannot issue two.
Now the associations have to work out the logistics between themselves.
The CTMA’s Hilton Nyirenda says they want the city to play a role in getting the two groups to work together.
“The city has particularly been not instrumental in uniting and facilitating unity amongst the different bodies.”
The city says it has been involved with this process for a number of years in a bid to iron out grievances between the various Minstrel groups, but its efforts were fruitless.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Edcon board approves proposed recapitalisation plan
-
Hail, strong winds set to pummel Gauteng
-
Tooned in: EWN's top cartoons for 2018
-
Mbalula labels Mkhwebane's findings 'unsubstantiated & prejudicial'
-
Cele: 'Police must use firearms to protect their lives within ambit of the law'
-
[LISTEN] UCT's Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng raises R5m to pay off 100 students' debt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.