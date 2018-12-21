CAA defends decision to ground CemAir operations

The CAA based its decision to revoke CemAir’s operating licence on the fact that the airline did not provide sufficient measures to address shortcomings in its Corrective Action Plan.

CAPE TOWN - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says that due process was followed when a decision was reached to ground CemAir Airlines’ operations.

The aviation regulating body last week revoked the airline’s operating licence following a probe finding operational irregularities at the carrier.

A South Gauteng High Court order on Tuesday, however, ruled the national carrier can hit the runway again.

The CAA based its decision to revoke CemAir’s operating licence on the fact that the airline did not provide sufficient measures to address shortcomings in its Corrective Action Plan.

It listed the fact that the airline has been operating some aircraft outside permissible luggage weight limits as one of the reasons.

CAA spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu says even though the court ruled CemAir can take flight again, the airline still must adhere to regulations.

“They had to appeal our decision to the director, as per our regulations. But also, to comply with certain pieces of the legislation or requirement in our process, which was basically meant to address the findings we’d already highlighted,” Gwebu adds.

The absence of an operations manager at the airline was also raised as a concern.

CemAir CEO Miles van der Molen says a permanent appointment has been made: “There was only a single plan required, relating to how we would manage baggage added post security screening before boarding. That’s the extent of the plan, which was provided by the deadline and we’re waiting for feedback.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)