Baby Daniel's mother back in court to apply for bail

JOHANNESBURG - Baby Daniel's mother is expected back in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday morning where she's expected to apply for bail.

The 29-year-old was found guilty of child negligence on Thursday.

Her boyfriend was convicted of murder and child abuse.

Baby Daniel died in 2016 after being tortured for most of his young life.

His body was found at his home in Naturena, in the south of Johannesburg, with severe bruises and burn wounds.

Miranda Jordan from Women and Men Against Child Abuse says the boy's mother deserves to remain behind bars for a very long time for not intervening in the abuse of her child.

"There is no sympathy. This is not a battered woman we are talking about, this is not a woman living on the street with no family, this is not a woman who was offered protection by her family. This is a woman who voluntarily returned to the man who had in the most brutal way killed her little boy."