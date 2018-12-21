Baby Daniel: Mother's bail bid to be heard on 3 January
Baby Daniel's mother, who has been found guilty of child neglect, will remain in custody into the new year.
JOHANNESBURG - Baby Daniel's mother's bail application has been remanded to 3 January.
The 29-year-old was found guilty in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday of neglecting her child, who died after being placed in a bath of hot water by her boyfriend in 2016.
The boyfriend was found guilty of murder and child abuse.
Yesterday, Judge Collin Matshitse found that Baby Daniel's mother had caused the boy's death by not doing anything about the abuse the toddler suffered.
Her new counsel, Advocate Ruan Hollamby, requested that the formal bail application be postponed to the third of next month.
The State says that it will still be opposing bail and calling for a harsh sentence.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse says it is pleased that the State is opposing bail, while there are also calls for the State to oppose the mother's conviction, saying that it is not adequate.
