Baby Daniel: Activist group to back State in appeal against mom's conviction

On Thursday, the High Court in Johannesburg found the 29-year-old mother guilty of child negligence while her boyfriend was convicted of murder and child abuse.

Judge Collin Matshitse delivers his judgment in the Baby Daniel murder trial on 20 December 2018 in the High Court in Johannesburg. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Activist group Women and Men Against Child Abuse say that they will support the State should it decide to appeal the conviction of Baby Daniel's mother.

On Thursday, the High Court in Johannesburg found the 29-year-old mother guilty of child negligence.

Her boyfriend was convicted of murder and child abuse.

Miranda Jordan from the activist group says that Baby Daniel's mother should have been handed the same conviction as that of her boyfriend.

"What we would have liked was murder and as far as we're concerned, should she not under Section 305 get a sentence of 20 years, we will be supporting the State in an appeal."

Jordan says the three-year-old's mother was party to the young boy's death by deliberately ignoring her child's abuse.

"For us as an organisation, she was aware of the absolute, explicit danger that this child was in."

It is understood that Baby Daniel's abuse started when he was as young as two-months-old.

Timeline

