ANC releases draft of representatives list for 2019 elections

The nominees have been selected from ANC branches across the country which were submitted directly to and compiled by an independent agency.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has released its first draft of its nominees for its national-to-national list of public representatives ahead of next year’s general elections.

The nominees have been selected from ANC branches across the country which were submitted directly to and compiled by an independent agency.

Representatives listed are those the ANC want to see serving the organisation in government and Parliament.

At the top of the ANC’s national-to-national list is President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Further down the list, the name of former President Jacob Zuma can be seen as well as those of controversial figures such as Fikile Mbalula and Bathabile Dlamini.

Acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the list comprised of people who must adhere to the very strict rules set by the independent electoral commission.

“You must not have been sentenced or fined. You must not have a criminal record; you must not be endorsed by parliamentary institutions. Those are the things the IEC needs to ensure we all adhere to.”

He says the recalibrated list will be submitted to the national list conference to be held next month.

At the same time, the ANC has denied any allegations that Fikile Mbalula has been asked to vacate his position following the Public Protector’s report which inquired into the funding of his 2016 Dubai trip.

The ruling party says Mbalula will lead the coordination of the ANC’s election campaign next year.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)