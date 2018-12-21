Alleged Elsies River gangster arrested for possession of loaded gun

Members of the Anti-Gang Unit were doing foot patrols between the flats at Akker Court in Avonwood in the earlier hours of Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected gangster has been arrested in Elsies River after police caught him in the possession of a loaded gun.

Members of the Anti-Gang Unit were doing foot patrols between the flats at Akker Court in Avonwood in the earlier hours of Friday morning after several shots had been fired on Thursday night.

They spotted a man who started running after he saw police.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “Police arrested the 23-year-old suspect for possession of a black 9mm pistol and seven 9mm rounds.”